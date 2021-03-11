PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Thursday – March 11th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

House passes landmark $1.9T COVID bill, delivers Biden first legislative win – The House of Representatives Wednesday finalized a massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that will head to President Biden’s desk for his first legislative victory.

The vote was 220 to 211 in the House. No Republicans voted “yes” on the legislation that Democrats say is needed to crush the pandemic, rebuild the economy and to lift children out of poverty. – READ MORE

Biden Border Crisis Escalating Dangerously Across the Southwest: Crossings On Pace to Top Past Three Years COMBINED – An unprecedented flood of migrants heading for the United States from the Mexican border has created a dangerous crisis that has the Biden administration scrambling to react.

And when CNN is the one reporting it, you know it must be very bad.

US authorities arrested and encountered more than 100,000 migrants on the US-Mexico border over the past four weeks ending on March 3, according to data obtained by CNN, marking the highest levels for the same time frame in five years.

The number of migrants arrested on the southern border has been increasing in recent weeks, causing alarm among officials as they scramble to provide resources for the increase in minors and families who are unlawfully crossing into the US.

The surge in migrants adds to a growing sense of emergency for the Biden administration which has been seeking to unwind the Trump administration’s immigration policies over that time. – READ MORE

VP Kamala Harris takes another solo call with a world leader – Vice President Kamala Harris had another call with a foreign leader Tuesday, independent of President Biden.

Harris spoke with the prime minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, where Harris “affirmed her commitment to deepening the strong alliance between Norway and the United States.” – READ MORE

Biden-Era Layoffs Decimate Media Industry – The Biden era is wreaking havoc on the media industry. BuzzFeed on Tuesday announced dozens of layoffs at HuffPost, just weeks after acquiring the liberal website from Verizon Media.

The downsizing, which will affect 47 of the 190 HuffPost employees based in the United States, was designed to “fast-track the path to profitability,” BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti told staff members. Additionally, HuffPost Canada will be shut down, affecting all of its 23 employees. – READ MORE

Fauci: When we don’t have the science on reopening, we go with our gut – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s top COVID-19 adviser, seemed to admit Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus guidelines are not entirely based on science.

During an interview on CNN, Fauci was asked to explain the “science” behind CDC guidelines that advise people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to refrain from traveling. In his answer, Fauci did not explain the science, but instead said that in the absence of data, sometimes the health experts responsible for making policy use their best judgement to tell Americans what to do. – READ MORE

The CDC Is About To Be Canceled By Google & Facebook For COVID Heresy – On Friday afternoon, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (still called the CDC, even though they added a ‘P’) released a heretical report about mask-wearing and COVID-19.

The report, authored by at least a dozen medical doctors, PhD researchers, and, bizarrely, a handful of attorneys, examined how mask mandates across the US affected COVID cases and death rates. – READ MORE

New Book Confirms Fauci’s NIH Funded Wuhan Bat-COVID Experiments At Understaffed Chinese Lab – Last April, the Washington Post’s Josh Rogin revealed that in January 2018, the US Embassy in Beijing “took the unusual step of repeatedly sending US science diplomats to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV),” and subsequently sent two official warnings back to Washington about “inadequate safety at the lab.”

Now, Rogin is out with a new book; “Chaos Under Heaven: Trump, Xi, and the Battle for the Twenty-First Century,” where he offers a 10,000-foot view of the evidence implicating the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also confirming that the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) – headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, “had funded a number of projects that involved WIV scientists, including much of the Wuhan lab’s work with bat coronaviruses.” – READ MORE