Lincoln Project Exposed: Founders Made Millions In “Most Obvious & Glaring Fraud In Modern History”

Leaders of the Lincoln Project – a cadre of anti-Trump Republicans who raised $87 million to oppose the former president’s reelection – knew about co-founder John Weaver’s sexual harassment allegations involving young men after being warned multiple times last year, yet Weaver remained at the organization for at least seven months after the first report, according to an in-depth investigation by the New York Times‘ Danny Hakim, Maggie Astor and Jo Becker.

Citing a mix of anonymous sources and former employees, the Times found that the group knew about Weaver’s aggressive harassment of young men since at least January, 2020, when an employee for the group’s digital marketing firm, Tusk, told board member and contractor Ron Steslow that Weaver “had a history of flirting with gentlemen over Twitter in an inappropriate fashion.”

Months later, another employee at Tusk told Steslow about a range of allegations against Weaver dating from 2014 – 2020, which included a “bait-and-switch situation” whereby Weaver allegedly waved promises of a political job with a young man, only to try and bring him to his hotel room instead.

Last June, an employee for a company hired by the Lincoln Project warned in an email that Mr. Weaver’s conduct was “potentially fatal” to the organization’s image. The email, sent to a board member and circulated to other leaders, described multiple instances of harassment. It said Mr. Weaver’s behavior was already damaging relationships with vendors and offered to put leaders in contact with some of the men involved. –New York Times

“I’m writing regarding a pattern of concerning behavior by Weaver that has been brought to my attention by multiple people,” begins a June email. “In addition to being morally and potentially legally wrong, I believe what I’m going to outline poses an immediate threat to the reputation of the organization, and is potentially fatal to our public image.” – READ MORE

