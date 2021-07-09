PAINE IN THE MORNING: 12 things you need to know this Friday – July 9, 2021 (LISTEN)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fauci to Red State Vaccine Skeptics: Just ‘Get Over This Political Statement,’ Get Vaccinated – National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that if people were not getting a coronavirus vaccine as a “political statement,” they should get over it.

Fauci said, “It’s absolutely accurate. Where there are high levels of vaccination, there are low levels of infection, low hospitalization, almost no deaths. Where we have no vaccination, here we have higher levels of infection, higher risk of hospitalization. It is not complicated.” – READ MORE

CDC Director Shames Unvaccinated Americans: Normalcy Requires ‘All of Us to Do Our Part’ and ‘Get Vaccinated’ – Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), issued a warning Thursday, effectively blaming unvaccinated individuals for the rapid spread of the delta variant but admitting that officials expected it to become the dominant strain in the U.S. She also suggested the U.S. turning the corner on the pandemic is contingent upon everyone doing their “part” and getting vaccinated, regardless of their reservations.

Speaking virtually at the White House COVID-19 Response Team’s Thursday briefing, Walensky spoke about the current Chinese coronavirus numbers in the U.S., noting the 7-day average of cases has increased 11 percent from the prior 7-day average. Hospitalizations are also up seven percent. – READ MORE

Former Planned Parenthood CEO: Vaccination Not ‘Individual Decision’ – “Vaccination isn’t just an individual decision, but one that affects the health of others – including those already vaccinated,” wrote the former CEO of Planned Parenthood in a column at the Washington Post Tuesday. – READ MORE

NO IT’S NOT: HHS Secretary Says It Is ‘Absolutely the Government’s Business’ to Know if You’re Vaccinated – The Biden administration continues its march to be the most Orwellian in American history. Earlier this week, Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned that the government agents would be going door-to-door to convince people to roll up their sleeves to take the still-experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Today, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told CNN that it’s the government’s “business” to know your vaccine status. (Narrator: it’s not.)

More specifically, Becerra said that the government has spent trillions of dollars “to try to keep Americans alive” during this pandemic, therefore, “It is taxpayers’ business if we have to continue to spend money to try to keep people from contracting COVID and helping reopen the economy.” – READ MORE

Missouri Gov. Stands Up To Biden, Challenges Door-to-Door Vaccine Plan With Order To Health Dept. – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is not laughing at President Joe Biden’s knock-knock remark.

Biden on Tuesday explained that the federal government is changing its approach to vaccinating Americans against COVID-19. – READ MORE

Arizona Rebuffs Biden’s ‘Door-To-Door’ Vaccination Strategy, Blasts Admin For ‘Severe Breach Of Privacy’ – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich expressed “great alarm” at President Joe Biden’s plan to send teams door-to-door to promote the COVID-19 vaccine to hesitant Americans on Tuesday, saying that the president’s strategy may be a violation of privacy.

Brnovich sent a letter to the White House Tuesday after press secretary Jen Psaki said that part of Biden’s plan to vaccinate Americans involved sending officials in “targeted” outreach “door-to-door” encouraging people to get a COVID-19 shot. Brnovich slammed Biden for Psaki’s suggesting that the White House may have obtained the medical records of unvaccinated Americans. – READ MORE

Cruise Ships Embracing Vaccine Segregation, Unvaccinated Customers Face Mounting Restrictions – Kathryn Watson, a White House reporter for CBS News, floated total vaccine segregation as a viable option in response to mounting complaints about restrictions the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has imposed on the cruise industry, requiring nearly everyone aboard to be vaccinated. Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean is implementing a workaround, offering segregated areas for the unvaccinated, for ships sailing out of Florida, which has banned the use of vaccine passports.

“Easy, one boat for vaccinated people, another for unvaccinated people,” Watson wrote in response to a Bloomberg article, highlighted by Bloomberg Senate reporter Steven Dennis, detailing the concerns and logistics of the cruise industry resuming in a world containing a mixed bag of both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. He appeared to mock unvaccinated individuals as well. – READ MORE

There Are Still Over 14 Million Americans On Some Form Of Government Dole – Initial jobless claims hovered at post-COVID-lockdown lows but were disappointing at 373k – well above the 200k-ish norms of pre-COVID

Notably, California and Virginia ‘estimated’ their jobless claims last week and Pennsylvania continues to swing wildly from week to week… – READ MORE

‘Did A Money Printer Write This?’: CNBC Mocked For Saying That ‘Rising Wages’ Are A ‘Silver Lining’ Of Inflation – CNBC published an article touting the fact that wages “may increase” as a “silver lining” of rampant inflation. – READ MORE

California, World’s Fifth-Largest Economy, Scrambles to Find Reliable Energy – California is looking for help keeping its lights on this summer as it seeks to procure additional energy resources in preparation for coming heat waves. – READ MORE

OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma’s Exit Plan Gains Steam With Support From 15 More States – OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s plan to reorganize into a new entity that helps combat the U.S. opioid epidemic got a big boost as 15 states that had previously opposed the new business model now support it. – READ MORE

If the CDC Can Impose a Nationwide Eviction Moratorium, Why Can’t It Impose a Nationwide Vaccine Mandate? – President Joe Biden this week implored Americans to “please get vaccinated now” against COVID-19, saying “it’s a patriotic thing to do.” The New York Times reports that “top health experts say that it is simply not enough.” Biden’s critics think “the president needs to take the potentially unpopular step of encouraging states, employers and colleges and universities to require vaccinations to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

Notably missing from that list of suggestions: an executive order telling the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to consider imposing a nationwide vaccine mandate. According to the argument that the Biden administration has deployed in defense of the CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium, such a mandate is within the agency’s statutory power. Yet the Times says “Mr. Biden’s options to be more aggressive are limited.” Even if he were inclined to unilaterally require vaccination, according to the Times, he does not have the authority to do so. “For the most part,” it explains, “the power lies in the hands of states, employers or private institutions.” – READ MORE