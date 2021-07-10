Missouri Gov. Stands Up To Biden, Challenges Door-to-Door Vaccine Plan With Order To Health Dept.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is not laughing at President Joe Biden’s knock-knock remark.

Biden on Tuesday explained that the federal government is changing its approach to vaccinating Americans against COVID-19.

“We are continuing to wind down the mass vaccination sites that did so much in the spring to rapidly vaccinate those eager to get their first shot — and their second shot, for that matter, if they needed a second,” he said at a news conference, according to a White House transcript.

“Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” Biden continued, saying this strategy is essential in the name of “equity” and “equality.”

Parson said the vaccine police are not welcome in Missouri.

“I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri!” Parson tweeted on Thursday.

We will continue to offer convenient vaccination options to all Missourians for those who want a COVID-19 vaccine. Teresa and I both have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage anyone age 12 and up to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them. pic.twitter.com/eYiWP2t3nE — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 8, 2021

Parson encouraged residents of his state to get the vaccine. – READ MORE

