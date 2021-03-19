PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Friday – March 19th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

CBS Reports DHS Has Detained 13,000+ Unaccompanied Kids at the Border, Calls It a ‘Crisis’ – CBS Evening News, citing unnamed sources, reports that the Department of Homeland Security has detained more than 13,000 unaccompanied children at the U.S.-Mexico border since Joe Biden’s inauguration. What was becoming a more orderly, if still unruly, border across 2020 is now in crisis — CBS reports, even using that word the Biden administration has avoided, in its video package, which you can watch in the tweet.

Joe Biden campaigned on undoing President Trump’s border policies. He has done that, and more, to the point that over the weekend the very stretched Department of Homeland Security called for volunteers to help ICE deal with what it was referring to as a “situation” or similar rhetoric. – READ MORE

Large Migrant Groups Continue Crossing Border into Texas — 24K in Two Weeks –Border Patrol agents in the nation’s busiest sector continue to encounter large groups of migrants illegally crossing from Mexico into South Texas. Nearly 24,000 were apprehended in the last two weeks alone — nearly 28,000 for all of February.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents continue to apprehend large groups of migrants illegally crossing the border. Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted last Friday that nearly 24,000 migrants had been taken into custody in his sector during the past two weeks. Hundreds more were apprehended in the days that followed. – READ MORE

Washington Plans To Start Lifting International Travel Restrictions In 2 Months – As New York prepares to re-start outdoor concerts, and baseball’s opening day looms, it looks like the Biden Administration is finally ready to offer the first reopening guidelines. According to media reports, the administration is preparing to start lifting restrictions on international travel in mid-May.

CNBC reports that Biden is preparing to relax restrictions on travel across the borders with Mexico and Canada and on inbound international travel from the UK, Europe and Brazil. – READ MORE

EU, UK drug regulators rally behind AstraZeneca vaccine after safety concerns – Drug watchdogs in the EU and Britain moved to shore up confidence in AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday after reports of blood clots prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend inoculations.

The safety scare is the latest challenge for AstraZeneca and its ambition to produce a “vaccine for the world”, as the global death toll from the coronavirus passes 2.8 million. – READ MORE

Norwegian Doctor Claims To Find Link Between AstraZeneca Vaccine And Rare Blood Clots – As we wait for the EMA’s decision, a top Norwegian health official tasked with investigating a series of three high-profile cases of health-care workers under the age of 50 being hospitalized for similar cases of rare blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine have proposed a theory that’s bound to infuriate AstraZeneca, along with the EMA and WHO.

Chief physician and professor Pål Andre Holme told Norwegian papers on Thursday, just hours before the EMA was set to release the findings of its promised “safety review” (which was conducted even more hastily than the initial vaccine studies), that he has a new theory about what caused the reactions in the health workers, and unfortunately, per Holme, the AstraZeneca jab acted as the trigger. – READ MORE

Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Climb Despite Reopening – New weekly jobless claims rose to 770,000 for the week that ended March 13, the Department of Labor said Thursday.

Economists surveyed by Econoday had forecast a decline to 700,000. The prior week was initially reported at 712,000 but was revised up to 725,000. – READ MORE

Over 18 Million Americans Are Still On Government Jobless Benefits – Having bounced back above 20 million in the prior week, the total number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell back to just ove 18 million this week… but it’s still 18 million and hasn’t improved materially for four months… – READ MORE

Report: Ford to Offshore $900M Plant Investment from Ohio to Mexico – The Ford Motor Company, a multinational automaker, is reportedly planning to move a $900 million investment originally intended for an Avon Lake, Ohio plant to a site in Mexico, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union alleges.

In a letter to Ohio Assembly Plant (OHAP) employees in Avon Lake, where Ford employs about 1,740 workers manufacturing its F-650 and F-750 medium duty trucks, UAW official Gerald Kariem said Ford had committed to investing $900 million in the project in 2019. – READ MORE

Florida Reopened Their Schools And No ‘Superspreaders’ Were Triggered, Report Says –Although much of the media has targeted the state of Florida and its GOP governor, Ron DeSantis, for permitting children to return to in-person learning far earlier than most states, having started last August, The Wall Street Journal reports “data shows Florida started in-person learning without turning schools into superspreaders.”

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an executive order last July telling school districts to provide in-person learning as an option for families. – READ MORE

Report: Emails show how Biden will implement Green New Deal agenda through ‘backdoor’ – Newly reported emails appear to show how state Democratic attorneys general are conspiring with far-left climate activists on a plan to implement the Green New Deal through the “backdoor.”

President Joe Biden has called for a “clean energy revolution,” proposing $2 trillion in federal spending over four years on clean energy initiatives, infrastructure projects, and new climate regulations. Among his first actions in office were several executive actions implementing aspects of the Green New Deal — a progressive legislative agenda designed to fundamentally transform the U.S. economy to meet far-left climate standards. – READ MORE