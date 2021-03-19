Psaki Says Biden Is Too Busy ‘Taking Actions’ To Visit The Border

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that President Joe Biden is too busy “taking actions” to visit the border.

Psaki said Biden is focused on “taking actions and moving forward policies to ensure we are expediting the processing at the border, that we are opening more facilities, that we are putting in place policies that will move kids more quickly through the border patrol facilities, more quickly into safe and secure homes and that’s where his focus is.”

Biden told reporters Tuesday that he doesn’t anticipate going to the border. The president and his key advisors are traveling to battleground states this week to advance the American Rescue Plan, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday that the number of apprehensions at the southern border is set to reach a 20-year high, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security. Mayorkas said unaccompanied children, aren’t being turned away, but the majority of single adults and families are.

Biden has embarked on a nationwide tour promoting the coronavirus aid bill, including a trip to Pennsylvania Tuesday and a scheduled visit to Georgia on Friday, the WSJ reported. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Colorado and Nevada.

Psaki said Biden has been speaking with border officials and said members of the White House staff, who have visited migrant facilities, gave Biden a briefing that included pictures. She said the president receives updates regularly regarding the southern border.

Psaki said Biden prioritizes the border situation and is questioning senior officials about changes at the border.

“Certainly he’s asking questions in a range of meetings with senior officials about progress that’s made about systems that he thinks should be unstuck, about looking for more creative ideas to help ensure these kids are treated, they are put into safe places and that the work is expedited at the border,” Psaki said.