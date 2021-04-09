PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Friday – April 9th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Biden Rolls Out 6 Executive Actions on Gun Control: Here’s What They Are – In the wake of two mass shootings that received national attention last month, President Joe Biden is taking executive action aiming to curb gun violence and calling on Congress to pass further gun control legislation.

At an event at the White House on Thursday, Biden said, “Today we’re taking steps to confront not just the gun crisis, but what is actually a public health crisis.” – READ MORE

Biden’s Executive Actions Could Turn Millions Into Felons – President Biden issued sweeping executive actions on Thursday restricting access to popular firearms, a move that could turn millions of Americans into felons overnight.

In a series of six executive actions, Biden directed the Department of Justice to propose rule changes that would regulate unfinished gun parts as completed guns. He also told the agency to change the rules around AR-15 pistol brace devices—specialty slings that replace standard shoulder stocks—which could potentially outlaw once-legal guns. The rule changes have the potential to turn millions of gun owners into felons. – READ MORE

Biden’s Nominee To Lead ATF Pushed Dubious Claim About Waco Siege To Call For Blanket Ban On Assault Rifles – The gun control activist who President Joe Biden is expected to nominate to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) claimed last year that members of the Branch Davidian sect shot down two helicopters during a standoff with federal agents in Waco in 1993.

David Chipman, the expected nominee, posted the comments as part of a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” event. He also called for tighter gun control measures, including restricting gun sales only to licensed gun stores and a ban on the manufacture and sale of so-called assault rifles. – READ MORE

Cuomo To Hit Richest New Yorkers With Top Tax Rate Over 50%, More Than Most Europeans Pay – That giant sucking sound is the richest New Yorkers – tired of virtue signaling in a city that is about to tax them as much as Europe’s socialist paradise – packing up their belongings and bailing for Palm Beach.

Why? Because days after we reported that New York Millionaires are about to be slapped with the highest income tax in the country, surpassing even the liberal utopia that is California, we now have some more details on what will likely be a 50% tax on the richest New Yorkers. – READ MORE

New York to Give $15K Each to Illegal Immigrants – When the coronavirus arrived in New York City a year ago, it hit enclaves of undocumented immigrants with a fury, killing thousands and wiping out the service and construction jobs that kept many families afloat…

But after a sweeping move by lawmakers this week, New York will now offer one-time payments of up to $15,600 to undocumented immigrants who lost work during the pandemic. The effort — a $2.1 billion fund in the state budget — is by far the biggest of its kind in the country and a sign of the state’s shift toward policies championed by progressive Democrats… – READ MORE

ICE Takes Over Seven Hotels To House Illegal Immigrants, Dubs Them ‘Casas’ –President Biden’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is taking over seven hotels near the southern border starting on Friday, as a surge in migrants has forced the administration to expand beyond overflow facilities and tents located on government property, according to the Washington Examiner. – READ MORE

World Economic Forum Promotes “Smart Mask” That Alerts You If You Forget To Wear It – A video clip posted to the WEF’s official Twitter account this morning hypes the “the mask of the future,” designed by Chinese firm CirQ Technologies.

The smart mask tells you when to wash it, whether you’re wearing it properly, and alerts you via a sensor linked to a cellphone app when you’ve left it at home. – READ MORE

Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site Shut Down After Adverse Reactions Reported – A mass vaccination site at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado was shut down after several adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson CCP virus vaccine, said Centura Health, which is managing the site.

More than 600 people who had appointments were turned away from the “Vaccines for All” event in Commerce City after 11 people who were administered the shot developed adverse reactions during the on-side observation period, said Kevin Massey, a spokesperson for Centura Health, told local news outlets. – READ MORE

‘We’ll Know It When We See It’: Fauci Doesn’t Know When Pandemic Will End – Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday in a Coronavirus Task Force briefing that he doesn’t know how to determine when the pandemic will end.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be a precise number, I don’t know what that number is. I can’t say it’s gonna be this percent, but we’ll know it when we see it,” Fauci said. – READ MORE

Over 18 Million Americans Are Still On Government Jobless Benefits, Despite Broad ‘Reopenings’ – After briefly dipping below 700k two weeks ago, the number of Americans filing for first time jobless claims has spiked back to 744k. This is coming despite reopenings happening broadly across America… – READ MORE