PAGING ALL TRUMP VOTERS! Here’s what these FBI employees REALLY think of you

The Justice Department’s Office Of Inspector General Report On The Fbi Handling Of The Clinton Email Investigation Reveals A Bureau Staffer Made Remarks Attacking The “deplorables,” The Voters Who Elected Donald Trump.

On November 9, 2016, one day after the 2016 presidential election, an FBI staffer disparaged Trump voters to “FBI Attorney 2,” according to exchanges published in the report.

10:43:46, FBI Employee: “I’m very upset.”

10:43:47, FBI Employee: “haha”

10:51:48, FBI Attorney 2: “I am so stressed about what I could have done differently.”

10:54:29, FBI Employee: “Don’t stress. None of that mattered.”

10:54:31, FBI Employee: “The FBI’s influence.”

10:59:36, FBI Attorney 2: “I don’t know. We broke the momentum.”

11:00:03, FBI Employee: “That is not so.”

11:02:22, FBI Employee: “All the people who were initially voting for her would not, and were not, swayed by any decision the FBI put out. Trump’s supporters are all poor to middle class, uneducated, lazy POS that think he will magically grant them jobs for doing nothing. They probably didn’t watch the debates, aren’t fully educated on his policies, and are stupidly wrapped up in his unmerited enthusiasm.”

Moments later, the attorney lamented how a Trump presidency would erase would erase the Obama administration’s legislative achievements.- READ MORE

