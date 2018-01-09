Page Six Writer Who Was With Melania Trump on Election Night Calls Out Wolff for Claiming She Cried

Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” has quickly become a best-seller but also been met with scrutiny over a variety of its claims.

He claimed that President Donald Trump’s team was collectively hoping to lose, and after he did, “Melania Trump, who had been assured by her husband that he wouldn’t become president, could return to inconspicuously lunching.”

Wolff wrote that after 8 p.m. ET, when it became apparent Trump could win, “Melania was in tears — and not of joy.”

However, a Page Six writer who was with the Trumps the night of the election revealed on Monday that it couldn’t be further from the truth. Cindy Adams wrote:

She was always supportive. She gave the race her imprimatur. Melania’s smart. Savvy. And sharper than whoever fed this author his dog bowl. – READ MORE

A new book called “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” hits stores next Tuesday.

The book is by Michael Wolff, a USA Today columnist. One of the claims that Wolff’s book makes is that Melania Trump wasn’t happy after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

The first lady heard about the book’s claim and offered a response through Stephanie Grisham, her communications director:

The book is clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section. Mrs. Trump supported her husband’s decision to run for president and in fact, encouraged him to do so. She was confident he would win and was very happy when he did. – READ MORE

