Scientologist Elisabeth Moss slammed for ‘hypocritical’ Golden Globes speech

Elisabeth Moss marked her Golden Globe win for best actress in a TV drama by putting her own spin on a quote from Margaret Atwood, whose novel inspired Moss’ show “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Moss thanked Atwood and other women “who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice” before slightly altering Atwood’s words saying, “We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print, and we are writing the story ourselves.”

The 35-year-old, who practices Scientology, was immediately called out on Twitter for her acceptance speech with many calling Moss a hypocrite for preaching for equality.

Moss has had to defend her religion in the past. The former “Mad Men” star is famously hush-hush about her association with the church, but a few months ago she responded to a fan’s question about “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Scientology. – READ MORE

During Sunday night’s telecast of the Golden Globes, the awards show took a moment to pay tribute to movie legend Kirk Douglas.

After a montage highlighting a long and successful career, the 101-year-old actor appeared on stage with his actress daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones. They presented the award for Best Screenplay.

However, Twitter took issue with the moment. Not necessarily because it was difficult to understand the actor’s speech, but because Douglas is rumored to have raped actress Natalie Wood.

A 2012 Gawker article has been circulating of Robert Downey Jr. reviving the accusation that Douglas repeatedly raped Wood in a hotel room when she was an up and coming actress.- READ MORE

