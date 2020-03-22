PA Republican Pushes Permit Requirement for Ammo Purchases

Pennsylvania State Rep. Thomas Murt (R) is pushing a permit requirement for ammunition purchases throughout the state.

His legislation — HB 2344 — has been referred to the PA’s House Judiciary Committee and is filed with the memo, “Addressing Gun Violence and Enhancing Public Health and Safety.”

Page 21 of the 25-page bill sets forth details of Murt’s proposed “Ammunition Purchase Authorization Permits,” saying, “A person holding an ammunition purchase authorization permit issued under this section may purchase or otherwise seek the transfer of ownership of ammunition from a retailer that sells ammunition.”

The proposed permits would be valid for four years and carry a fee “not to exceed $50.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --