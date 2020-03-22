SHADOW PRESIDENT: Biden To Offer Regular Coronavirus Briefings — From His House In Delaware

He isn’t president — but he really, really wants to be.

Joe Biden is planning to start giving his own briefings of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The former vice president isn’t getting much press lately with the Democratic presidential nomination all but over and news networks going to round-the-clock coverage on the pandemic. What’s more, governors of large states — especially New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — are getting massive air time with their own daily briefings (in fact, Cuomo’s lengthy gabfests have occasionally pushed back briefings by President Trump).

Biden says he wants to have a forum so he can address “false and misleading statements” from Trump, Politico reports, adding that Biden “gave a preview of what’s to come in a conference call with reporters Friday.”

“President Trump stop saying false things, will ya?” Biden said. “People are worried, they are really frightened, when these things don’t come through. He just exacerbates their concern. Stop saying false things you think make you sound like a hero and start putting the full weight of the federal government behind finding fast, safe and effective treatments.”

Biden, Politico notes, “made his comments from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he has been holed up for more than a week in adherence with Centers for Disease Control guidelines that urge people to practice social distancing.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --