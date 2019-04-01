Over 1M Illegal Aliens Expected to Arrive in U.S.: ‘Merkel-Style Disaster’

Over one million illegal aliens are expected to be added to the United States’ illegal population — which includes between 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens — this year, alone, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have confirmed.

Breitbart News analysis revealed that at current projections of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, Catch and Release levels, and visa overstays, the nation is set to admit and resettle about one million to 1.5 million border crossers and illegal aliens this year.

Acting ICE Director Ron Vitiello confirmed to Senator Lindsey Graham that at current rates, the U.S. is on track to admit about 1.2 million illegal aliens by the end of the year.

“If March numbers hold, we are on track for 1.2 million illegal immigrants coming into the country in 2019,” Graham wrote online.

Center for Immigration Studies Executive Director Mark Krikorian compared the flood of illegal immigration to the European migrant crisis, which remains ongoing, where the continent saw nearly 2.5 million illegal crossings into the Mediterranean in 2015 and 2016.

“We are seeing an Angela Merkel-style disaster on the border caused by loopholes in our laws that the Democrats refuse to even consider changing,” Krikorian told Politico. – READ MORE