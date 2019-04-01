Associated Press Says Beto Spoke in ‘His Native Spanish’

How far will the liberal media go to boost Beto O’Rourke’s Hispanic street cred? In an articlepublished today, the Associated Press wrote that in a speech he gave in his hometown of El Paso :

“O’Rourke also spoke at length in his native Spanish, eliciting loud and sustained cheers.”

“Native Spanish?” Sorry, AP, but Beto is an American-born, fourth-generation Irish-American. He doesn’t seem ever to have lived in a Spanish-speaking country. His native language is inglés–sorry, English.

This tweet contains a clip of Beto speaking Spanish in an interview with Jorge Ramos. Truly native Spanish speakers will immediately note that whereas Beto speaks well, he has a noticeable American accent and that his grammar and syntax are far from perfect. – READ MORE

