Over 120 Pounds Of Liquid Meth Hidden In Water Bottles Seized At Border

Border officials seized over 120 pounds of liquid methamphetamine hidden in water bottles near a San Diego, California, port of entry on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday.

The narcotics were found in a 2020 Ford Eagle driven by a 36-year-old female U.S. citizen who was waiting in line to enter the U.S., CBP announced. The vehicle was directed to secondary inspection after a drug-sniffing dog detected traces of narcotics on the car.

“This case is an example of the many apprehensions CBP officers intercept on a daily basis,” CBP San Diego Director of Field Operations Anne Maricich said in a statement.

“CBP officers are vigilant at the border to stop those who attempt to enter the U.S. with contraband that ultimately harms our communities,” Maricich added.

Officials found 36 plastic water bottles which all tested positive for methamphetamine in the back seat of the vehicle, according to CBP. The driver was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle narcotics across the border.

The vehicle and methamphetamine were seized by CBP officials and estimated to be worth $344,000, according to CBP.

An investigation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations into the incident is ongoing, according to CBP.

Neither ICE nor CBP responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.