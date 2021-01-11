Man Seen In Viral Photo Carrying Pelosi’s Podium Arrested

The Trump supporter seen taking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern from the U.S. Capitol during a riot there earlier this week was arrested Friday night in Florida, according to jail records.

Adam Johnson, 36, was booked into jail in Pinellas County in Florida on Friday night, according to county records.

He is being held at the request of the U.S. Marshal Service.

Johnson was photographed by a Getty Images photographer smiling as he carried Pelosi’s lectern at the Capitol. Johnson was part of a mob of Trump supporters who breached the Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers were voting to certify the results of the Electoral College.

Johnson’s photo went viral in part because of confusion about his name. Politico reporter Ryan Lizza tweeted the photo with the caption “Via Getty,” a reference to the outlet that took the photograph. Some social media users assumed that Johnson’s name was “Via Getty.”

Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol pic.twitter.com/V4spojl40q — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021

According to The Tampa Bay Times, Johnson will appear in court on Monday for arraignment. He faces felony charges.

The FBI had put out requests for information on people spotted in the Capitol building. Several other mob participants have been arrested, including, Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man photographed sitting at Pelosi’s desk.

Johnson is married with five children, according to The Tampa Bay Times. His social media accounts, before he deleted them, showed he supports President Trump and has criticized the Black Lives Matter movement.

Five people died during Wednesday’s chaos, including Capitol police officer, Brian D. Sicknick. Sicknick was reportedly struck in the head with a fire extinguisher and later died.

Ashli Babbit, a Trump supporter from San Diego, died after a Capitol police officer shot her as she attempted to enter a barricaded portion of the building. Babbit was a 14-year Air Force veteran.