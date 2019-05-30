Over 1,000 illegal immigrants apprehended in El Paso sector, largest group ever at single time, sources say

More than 1,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents near the U.S.-Mexico border early Wednesday — the largest ever group of migrants ever apprehended at a single time, sources told Fox News on Thursday.

The group of 1,036 illegal immigrants found in the El Paso sector included migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, according to sources.

The group was the largest group of migrants ever apprehended at a single time, sources told Fox News. The discovery was made in the El Paso section of the southern border – which provides support for the counties of El Paso and Hudspeth in the state of Texas and the entire state of New Mexico.

PRIVATELY FUNDED ORGANIZATION ‘WE BUILD THE WALL’ STARTS CONSTRUCTION OF BORDER BARRIER IN EL PASO AREA

The record apprehension comes as the U.S. Border Patrol said Tuesday it’s working to hire additional staff to manage the processing of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Right now, stations are overwhelmed with the influx of migrant families, as officials say are agents encountering more and larger groups of more than 100 people dropped in extremely remote locations along the Southwest border. – READ MORE