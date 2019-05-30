Large rat snake discovered hiding in shopping carts at Walmart in Texas

Be careful which cart you choose — there may be a slithering surprise waiting inside.

A cart attendant at a Walmart in Texas got quite the scare on Friday after discovering a large rat snake in a group of shopping carts.

The Northeast Police Department said in a Facebook post that the reptile had worked its way into the group of carts at a return area of the Walmart in Cross Roads, located north of Dallas.

HUGE SNAKE SLITHERS ON TO CONNECTICUT WOMAN’S ROOF, FRIGHTENING VIDEO SHOWS

“A loud scream across the parking lot at Walmart drew the attention of an NEPD Officer who was patrolling the area, at dusk this evening,” the department said. – READ MORE