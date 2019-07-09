Over 1,000 illegal alien apprehensions in Rio Grande Valley sector — every day!

U.S. Border Patrol agents are collecting hundreds of illegal immigrants at a time, thousands per day, as they continue to flood across the southern border to the land of opportunity.

It’s not a new situation, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics show the demographic coming across has changed drastically in the last decade, with Mexico now contributing a much smaller share of those apprehended.

Every sector on the border is witnessing a massive increase in illegal border crossings compared to last year, with over 144,000 apprehensions and inadmissibles in May alone. That’s nearly five times as many as the same month last year, when apprehensions and inadmissions peaked at 51,862, CBP data shows.

In the Rio Grande Valley, “the number of apprehensions … this fiscal year has surpassed the apprehensions numbers during the humanitarian crisis experienced in 2014,” according to a CBP release.

“The majority of these apprehensions are people turning themselves in to the first Border Patrol Agent they encounter,” CBP reports. “For Fiscal Year 2019, 90% of apprehensions are from countries other than Mexico.

"With apprehensions in excess of 1,000 per day, the RGV Sector personnel continues to process the illegal aliens as quickly and efficiently as possible."


