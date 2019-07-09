Judge: No Death Penalty for Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Grant Ronnebeck

An illegal alien gang member accused of murdering 21-year-old Grant Ronnebeck in January 2015 has been deemed ineligible for the death penalty due to his “intellectual disability.”

Judge Michael Kemp in the Grant Ronnebeck murder trial ruled that 34-year-old illegal alien Apolinar Altamirano, an alleged self-proclaimed member of the Sinaloa Cartel, is ineligible for the death penalty because he is intellectually disabled, the Associated Pressreports.

Kemp said that Altamirano only has a fifth-grade education and was unable to obtain special education because he grew up in rural Mexico. Last year, Kemp ruled that prosecutors in the case would not be allowed to mention that Altamirano is an illegal alien who has been living in the U.S. for more than 20 years.

A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office told the Associated Press that prosecutors “are reviewing the analysis and the record to assess next steps” in whether or not they plan to appeal Kemp’s decision that rules out the death penalty for Altamirano. – READ MORE

