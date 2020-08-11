Over 100 black male leaders sign letter saying Biden must pick a black female VP or he ‘will lose’

A group of more than 100 “black male leaders” from an array of fields signed their names to a letter saying that the black females who have been named as potential running mates to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have been mistreated, and warning that Biden “will lose” in November if he does not choose a black woman as his vice presidential pick.

In a letter published Monday in the Atlanta Daily World, the message begins, “As someone who has said throughout the campaign that VP Joe Biden needs to choose a Black woman VP, the urgency for that pick has gone from something that SHOULD happen to something that HAS to happen. It disgusts us that Black women are not just being vetted in this VP process but unfairly criticized and scrutinized.”

Hitting out at Biden, the letter continues, “Was Joe Biden ever labeled ‘too ambitious’ because he ran for president three times? Should President Obama not have made him the VP because he had to worry about his ‘loyalty’ when he clearly had AMBITIONS to be president himself?”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was the only potential pick named in the letter. Other black female Democrats who have been floated in the media as prospective vice presidential candidates include Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Karen Bass (Calif.), Rep. Val Demings (Fla.), and former national security adviser Susan Rice. – READ MORE

