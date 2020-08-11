Biden Vows to Keep Fauci on to Advise on Coronavirus Pandemic If Elected President

Former Vice President Joe Biden is making a promise regarding the coronavirus pandemic if he is elected president in the upcoming election.

Biden made it clear that Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, will not be leaving if he becomes president. He vowed in a tweet on Tuesday, “I’ll call Dr. Fauci and ask him to stay on.”

“I promise you if I’m elected, I won’t waste any time getting this virus under control,” he also said.

He continued, “I’ll bring together top experts and leaders from both parties to chart a path forward. We’ll get it done, together.” – READ MORE

