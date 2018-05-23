OUTRAGEOUS: Boy Scouts May Provide Condoms At World Scout Jamboree

The Boy Scouts World Scout Jamboree, which is held every four years and next will be held in West Virginia in 2019, may offer something to Scouts that would have been unthinkable years ago: condoms.

Scouts from around the world will attend the event, which will be guided by the World Scout Committee’s handbook, which offers health and safety guidelines for the event. On page 11 of the handbook, it reads, “The Host Organization must ensure that condoms are readily and easily accessible for all participants and IST (International Service Team) at a number of locations on the site. … When making this information available onsite, consideration shall be given to the various cultures and beliefs present.”

The handbook also writes, “The use of alcohol shall not be permitted on the Jamboree site. Some exceptions may be made for adults in confined areas, in accordance with the host country’s habits.” – READ MORE

