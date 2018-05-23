Entertainment
Florida city sends out fake ‘zombie’ alert during power outage
The city of Lake Worth, Fla., sent out a false “zombie alert” to residents during a power outage.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the message was sent around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and read “zombie alert for Lake Worth and Terminus.”
BREAKING: Lake Worth falsely sends out ‘zombie’ alert during power outage https://t.co/LJOVesWFVU pic.twitter.com/7D5HPQovga
— The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) May 21, 2018
Terminus is a city in the popular zombie television show “The Walking Dead.” – READ MORE
