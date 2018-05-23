Florida city sends out fake ‘zombie’ alert during power outage

The city of Lake Worth, Fla., sent out a false “zombie alert” to residents during a power outage.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the message was sent around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and read “zombie alert for Lake Worth and Terminus.”

BREAKING: Lake Worth falsely sends out ‘zombie’ alert during power outage https://t.co/LJOVesWFVU pic.twitter.com/7D5HPQovga — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) May 21, 2018

Terminus is a city in the popular zombie television show “The Walking Dead.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1