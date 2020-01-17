Outrage After Zero Women Are Nominated For Best Director At The Oscars

The Academy Award nominations came out this morning, and outrage has since ensued due to the fact that no women were nominated for Best Director.

When John Cho and Issa Rae announced the nominations early this morning, the five nominees for Best Director were:

– Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman”

– Todd Phillips for “Joker”

– Sam Mendes for “1917”

– Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”

– Bong Joon-ho for “Parasite”

Issa Rae, after announcing the Best Director category: “Congratulations to those men.” pic.twitter.com/Sf8KHGRMGJ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 13, 2020

Though the lack of female directing nominees has caused outrage, it was not unexpected. Before the nominees were announced, one academy voter who spoke on the condition of anonymity said he was “anticipating that it’s likely going to be very controversial” because “a lot of male directors” would be nominated.

“Unfortunately there are just five nominees” for best director in an “incredibly strong year,” he said, citing the fact that directors Scorsese, Tarantino and Mendes all have beloved bodies of work, according to Breitbart. – READ MORE