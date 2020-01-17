Brokaw: Today’s Media Destructive, Divisive: ‘I Don’t Know How We Get Beyond That’

Tom Brokaw anchored NBC’s “Nightly News” for 22 years. He was, while on the air, a mostly fair and balanced journalist (but since his retirement he’s shown a decidedly liberal bent).

Still, in his heyday, Brokaw appeared to seek out both sides of the story. He was a fan of Ronald Reagan and delivered one of the eulogies at the funeral of former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

But he doesn’t think today’s media is doing the job at all nowadays – and that it might even be “destructive.”

“I think the most extraordinarily powerful tool and the most destructive development in modern life is the current media,” the anchor told Artful Living in an interview.

Brokaw, 79, said it’s hard these days for people to figure out what’s true and what’s false.

"Everybody has a voice – and I think it's great for people to have a voice – but there's no way to verify what's true and what's not. It has no context; it's just a 24/7 rage about what's pissing people off across the board from the Left to the Right," he told the magazine.