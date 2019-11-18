Outrage After Photo Surfaces of Presidential Hopeful Mayor Pete Posing for Gushing Husband at Berlin Holocuast Memorial

Bad taste doesn’t get any worse than this. On any level.

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg was criticized on social media on Sunday after a 2017 photo was resurfaced that showed him posing at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial.

The photo, taken by his husband Chasten in 2016, showed Buttigieg posing among the stones at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe. Chasten Buttigieg’s caption: “This guy.”

Indeed, the photo of Buttigieg, and particularly the accompanying caption, attracted criticism on social media:

As someone who lost relatives in the Holocaust, including my grandparents, I am absolutely appalled that you don’t find this appalling. I am very self reflecting. If you don’t feel upset, fine. But don’t diss others who do. — Edie Jarolim (@EdieJarolim) November 18, 2019

If this selfie of #PeteButtigieg and his hubby playing cutesie at the Holocaust Memorial is legit He’s a disgraceful human being https://t.co/ZunmOImhcQ — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) November 18, 2019

Let me translate: “This guy” is something you write when you want to highlight how attractive you believe the person in the photo is. — Paychecko (@Paychecko) November 18, 2019

There is an Israeli artist named Shahak Shapira who edits tourists photos in a series called “Yolocaust” I decided to make an edition for Pete pic.twitter.com/4XxJbakv0A — Drew Soren (@sorendrew) November 18, 2019

