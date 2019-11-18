Outrage After Photo Surfaces of Presidential Hopeful Mayor Pete Posing for Gushing Husband at Berlin Holocuast Memorial

Bad taste doesn’t get any worse than this. On any level.

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg was criticized on social media on Sunday after a 2017 photo was resurfaced that showed him posing at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial.

The photo, taken by his husband Chasten in 2016, showed Buttigieg posing among the stones at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe. Chasten Buttigieg’s caption: “This guy.”

Indeed, the photo of Buttigieg, and particularly the accompanying caption, attracted criticism on social media:

