Young Turks Founder Running for Katie Hill’s Seat Posted Crude, Sexual ‘Rules’ for Women

The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur, who is running for former Rep. Katie Hill’s (D-CA) vacant seat in California’s 25th Congressional District, posted crude and sexual “rules for women” online, which resurfaced on Friday.

Hill resigned this month after facing an ethics probe over allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a member of her congressional staff. One of the allegations, which involved a “throuple” relationship with a young female staffer, Hill admitted to. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the district’s special election date, which is set for March 3, 2020.

Uygur, who also co-founded Justice Democrats, announced his bid to replace Hill on Thursday:

I’m running for Congress to represent CA-25. If we fight together for this seat, it will be the People’s seat. Fight with me by donating now https://t.co/D3n29zo3rt #cenk2020 — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 15, 2019

However, Uygur’s past adds to the CA 25’s existing woes, as Hill left the seat riddled with sexual controversies.

Uygur has a controversial past, particularly in regard to women. He was forced out of his own Justice Democrats in 2017 after problematic sexist blog posts from the early 2000s surfaced.

In one post, the Democrat laid out his “hard and fast rules of dating.” – READ MORE