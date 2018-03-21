Outrage after California HS magazine cartoons depict Trump as Nazi, police as KKK members

Police and parents in California were reportedly outraged after students at a high school magazine published cartoons depicting President Donald Trump as a Nazi and an officer wearing KKK garb while aiming a gun at a black child.

“The Pawprint,” a student publication at the prestigious Bonita High in LaVerne, featured two provocative cartoons that were apparently pulled from Google Images, Fox Los Angeles reported.

One drawing shows a swastika hiding underneath Trump’s hair. Another portrays a uniformed police officer in a white hood pointing a pistol at a baby-faced black child holding a bag of skittles, in an apparent reference to Trayvon Martin – the teen who bought the candy before being shot by George Zimmerman in 2012. – READ MORE

