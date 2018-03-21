Even Michael Moore Slams Media’s 24/7 Coverage Of Russia, Stormy Daniels

In a glaringly ironic townhall on inequality Monday night, in which the collective worth of three of the four panelists was over $60 million, two of those panelists, Michael Moore and Bernie Sanders, took shots at the media for its obsession with the “shiny keys” of Russia and Stormy Daniels while more important news was being largely ignored.

Moore brought up the media’s obsessive coverage of Russiagate rather than letting the American public know about other important progressive developments, like a teachers’ strike “victory” in West Virginia, in which a teachers union halted students’ education to force the state to give them a pay raise.

But while the union was bringing down the “state’s apparatus,” Moore said, all the “corporate media” could talk about was “Russia, Russia, Russia.” Moore directed his complaint to someone he knew would be particularly sympathetic, Sanders.

“Bernie, I didn’t see hardly anything in the corporate media about this, on any of the networks, even some of the networks that we watch were you know — Russia, turn the channel, Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia,” said Moore, adding, “I’m not saying that’s not important.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1