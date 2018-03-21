Politics
Even Michael Moore Slams Media’s 24/7 Coverage Of Russia, Stormy Daniels
In a glaringly ironic townhall on inequality Monday night, in which the collective worth of three of the four panelists was over $60 million, two of those panelists, Michael Moore and Bernie Sanders, took shots at the media for its obsession with the “shiny keys” of Russia and Stormy Daniels while more important news was being largely ignored.
Moore brought up the media’s obsessive coverage of Russiagate rather than letting the American public know about other important progressive developments, like a teachers’ strike “victory” in West Virginia, in which a teachers union halted students’ education to force the state to give them a pay raise.
But while the union was bringing down the “state’s apparatus,” Moore said, all the “corporate media” could talk about was “Russia, Russia, Russia.” Moore directed his complaint to someone he knew would be particularly sympathetic, Sanders.
“Bernie, I didn’t see hardly anything in the corporate media about this, on any of the networks, even some of the networks that we watch were you know — Russia, turn the channel, Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia,” said Moore, adding, “I’m not saying that’s not important.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
In a glaringly ironic townhall on inequality Monday night, in which the collective worth of three of the four panelists was over $60 million, two of those panelists, Michael Moore and B