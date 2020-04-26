Ousted HHS Official Has Retained Christine Blasey Ford’s Legal Team

The federal health official who claims he was demoted for opposing the Trump administration’s alleged politicization of coronavirus treatments has hired Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team to represent him in a whistleblower complaint against the government.

Rick Bright, who was a registered Democrat until at least the 2016 election, was ousted on Tuesday as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a vaccine development and procurement office at the Department of Health and Human Services. He was transferred to another position at the National Institutes of Health.

Bright has retained prominent Democratic activist lawyers Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, who previously represented Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual assault accuser Christine Blasey Ford. Bright said he plans to file a whistleblower complaint with the HHS inspector general.

Bradley P. Moss, a national security lawyer who represented the whistleblower at the center of Trump’s Ukraine impeachment scandal, told the Washington Free Beacon that there are “a lot of variables that need to be clarified before anyone can say definitively if the president had the legal authority to reassign Bright with impunity.” – READ MORE

