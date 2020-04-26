Jeff Goldblum Faces Backlash for Questioning the ‘Anti-Homosexuality and Anti-Woman’ Nature of Islam

Jeff Goldblum is facing left-wing backlash on social media after the actor questioned the “anti-homosexuality and anti-woman” nature of Islam while serving as a guest judge on VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Jurassic Park star made the comments during Friday’s episode in which contestants created patriotic drag wear for a “Stars & Stripes”-themed runway show. Contestant Darius Rose — drag name, Jackie Cox — wore a flag-inspired ensemble featuring a blue hijab adorned with fifty stars.

Jeff Goldblum questioned the anti-woman and anti-homosexual nature of many Muslim-majority countries around the world and has now been cancelled by Twitter’s left-wing hate mob. Despite the fact many Muslims fled to the USA precisely to leave their religion’s medievalists behind. pic.twitter.com/aLFd2lTRna — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) April 25, 2020

Rose, who is of Iranian descent, explained on the show that “you can be Middle Eastern, you can be Muslim, and you can still be American.”

Following the runway presentation, Jeff Goldblum asked Rose, “Are you religious, may I ask?”

“I’m not,” he replied. “And to be honest, this outfit really represents the importance that visibility for people of religious minorities need to have in this country.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --