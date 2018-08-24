‘Our Separation Is Permanent’: WH Drops Powerful Video of Parents Who Lost Children to Illegal Immigrants (VIDEO)

The White House took aim at critics of President Donald Trump’s immigration policy with a powerful video of families whose loved ones were killed by illegal immigrants.

The video comes one day after authorities identified Cristhian Rivera, an illegal immigrant, as the chief suspect in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts.

Tibbetts caught the nation’s attention after she went missing while out for a jog just weeks before she was set to return to the University of Iowa for her sophomore year.

The White House released this video to remind Americans that the Tibbetts family is not alone.

For 34 days, investigators searched for 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. Yesterday, an illegal alien, now charged with first-degree murder, led police to the cornfield where her body was found. The Tibbetts family has been permanently separated. They are not alone. pic.twitter.com/BBskwHEJoU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 22, 2018

The families each described the deaths of their children while jabbing critics of President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policies. The murders included hit-and-runs, strangulation, and gunshot wounds from known illegal immigrant gang members. – READ MORE

Cnn Host Chris Cuomo Wondered Wednesday Whether Americans Outraged Over The Death Of Mollie Tibbetts Would Be As Upset If The Alleged Killer Was A White American Instead Of An Illegal Alien.

In reference to Tibbetts’s death and other murders by illegal aliens, Chris Cuomo asked, “I wonder if these sympathizers would be as full-throated about these tragedies if the killers were white citizens, if the victims were not young white women. If that were the case, would we see a video like this from Trump today?”

He then played a clip of President Donald Trump talking about Tibbetts’s death.

“Mollie Tibbetts was an incredible young woman who was permanently separated from her family,” Trump said in a video posted to his Twitter account Wednesday. “A person came in, from Mexico, illegally, and killed her. We need the wall, we need our immigration laws changed.”

“Permanently separated. It’s as obvious as it is offensive,” Cuomo retorted. “So he cares about Mollie Tibbetts more than people who don’t believe in separating kids from parents? Or treating undocumented immigrants like dogs? Please. What that tells you, that even in this moment, talking about Mollie Tibbetts, he still has to play to political advantage,” Cuomo said. – READ MORE