    True Pundit

    Politics

    Pence helps congressman’s wife after she falls getting off Air Force Two

    Posted on by
    Share:

    During a visit to Texas on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence rushed to the aid of a congressman’s wife, who had tripped while exiting the staircase of Air Force Two.

    Pence, walking alongside Rep. John Culberson, R-Texas, was walking away from the vice presidential plane when Culberson’s wife, Belinda, tripped on the ground, according to CBS News’ Mark Knoller.

    Pence quickly rushed to Culberson’s side, once he realized she had fallen, and the two, along with her husband, appeared to briefly chat before the three moved forward. – READ MORE

    On June 19, Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims, a Democrat representing Philadelphia, posted a tweet directly targeted at Vice President Mike Pence.

    The tweet contained a photo of Sims in a suit and tie, but with an uncensored middle finger in the air.

    About a week ago, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf posted a tweet commending Sims for being recognized by USA Today as a “face of pride.”

    Now Wolf has appointed Sims to a commission he created to be “the Commonwealth’s advocate agency for its LGBTQ citizens.” – READ MORE

    Pence helps congressman's wife after she falls getting off Air Force Two
    Pence helps congressman's wife after she falls getting off Air Force Two

    During a visit to Texas on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence rushed to the aide of a congressman's wife who had tripped while exiting the staircase of Air Force Two.

    Fox News Fox News
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: