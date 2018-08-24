Pence helps congressman’s wife after she falls getting off Air Force Two

During a visit to Texas on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence rushed to the aid of a congressman’s wife, who had tripped while exiting the staircase of Air Force Two.

Pence, walking alongside Rep. John Culberson, R-Texas, was walking away from the vice presidential plane when Culberson’s wife, Belinda, tripped on the ground, according to CBS News’ Mark Knoller.

VP Pence rushes to the aid of Belinda Culberson, wife of @CongCulberson, when she fell stepping off the stairs of Air Force Two at Hobby Airport in Houston. She was not hurt and Pence and Culberson went to greet supporters on the tarmac. pic.twitter.com/TVDZ35N3up — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 22, 2018

Pence quickly rushed to Culberson’s side, once he realized she had fallen, and the two, along with her husband, appeared to briefly chat before the three moved forward. – READ MORE

