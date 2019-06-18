O’Rourke Asked Three Times Whether Crossing Border Should Be a Crime (VIDEO)

It took CNN host Jake Tapper three attempts to get a straight answer from Robert “Beto” O’Rourke on whether it should be a crime to illegally cross the United States border with Mexico.

The line of questioning from Tapper was based on a few months old policy proposal by Julian Castro, who wants to decriminalize unauthorized border crossings and begin treating them as civil offenses. O’Rourke was asked whether he agrees with Castro that laws making it a crime to cross the border should be repealed, but failed to come to a conclusion.

“I don’t know if it should be repealed but we should acknowledge that most of those arriving at the border now, especially from Central America, are at the most desperate and vulnerable moment and they pose no threat or harm to this country,” O’Rourke began, before detailing one of his policies for how to deal with the border.

Tapper followed up in an attempt to "get a straight answer" on the question, but was again side-stepped by O'Rourke, who answered by saying he thinks drug smugglers and human traffickers need to be detained.