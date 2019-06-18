Former ICE Director Slams Democrats for Pushing ‘False Narrative’ About Trump’s Immigration Policies

During an interview with Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” former acting ICE Director Tom Homan praised the president’s tough stance toward the immigrationsituation at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying that Trump deserves “credit” for the progress he has made on the border crisis and that he believes the “threat of tariffs” has “worked so far.”

(…)

Homan responded by saying that the 50 percent of voters who believe that way are “misinformed” before he bashed the Democrats and “most of the media” as pushing a “false narrative” regarding the situation down south.

“That 50 percent is misinformed,” Homan said. “Look, the false narrative being pushed by the Democrats and most of the media is that the Trump policies are ‘inhumane’ and so forth.”

He went on to point out that “nine out of 10” of ICE arrests from 2018 “were either a convicted criminal” or had “pending criminal charges” before saying that the American people needed to be “educated” on the “facts” around Trump’s immigration policies to combat the “false narrative” by the Democrats. – READ MORE