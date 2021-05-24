Oregon Is Bribing Its Residents Into Getting Vaccinated With A $1 Million Lottery

At the same time we take one step forward from government overreach and Covid panic, with the CDC finally ending its mask mandate, it feels like we’re taking two steps back, as the desperation to get literally every single person on Earth vaccinated still feels more and more palpable – even as the nation nears 50% of its population having at least one dose of the vaccine already.

As if there weren’t enough citizens out there who would blindly do what the government tells them to do anyway, states like Oregon are now simply luring citizens with promises of riches.

The state’s Governor Katie Brown announced on Friday “lottery prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million for Oregonians vaccinated against COVID-19,” according to Oregon Live.

The “Take Your Shot Oregon” lottery will be held on June 28 and is for all residents 18 and older who have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine.

One “winner” will receive $1 million and one person from each Oregon county will also receive $10,000 prizes. – READ MORE

