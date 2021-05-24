GOP Congressman ‘Forgot’ To Cast Proxy Vote Which Would Have Tanked Democrats’ $1.9B Security Spending Bill

California GOP Rep. Ken Calvert somehow “forgot” to cast a proxy vote last week on behalf of Texas GOP Rep. John Carter which would have tanked the Democrats $1.9 billion supplemental security bill in response to the Jan. 6 ‘insurrection,’ according to Just The News.

Carter authorized Calvert to cast the proxy vote for him in a May 14 letter to the House Clerk, Cheryl Johnson – and successfully had a proxy vote cast for him on “the motion to recommit” which preceded the final vote that Calvert ‘forgot’ to cast.

A spokesperson for Carter told Just The News that “The congressman included a statement in the record that he would’ve voted no,” while a Calvert spokesperson said he “had been voting by proxy for Rep. Carter throughout the week,” adding “Rep. Calvert made a mistake and simply forgot to cast Rep. Carter’s vote.”

“Simply forgot” to kill the Democrats’ virtue signaling legislation intended to cast Trump supporters as violent criminals. Right. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --