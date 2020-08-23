Oregon Dem Chains Himself to Mailbox to #Resist USPS Changes

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D., Ore.) chained himself to a mailbox in an effort to “resist” the Postal Service’s operational changes. Out-of-use mailboxes have gone viral among liberals on social media who claim they are evidence of voter suppression.

“They’re not getting this one,” DeFazio said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

“They’re trying to tear apart our Postal Service piece by piece. But Peter DeFazio is defending our right to vote (and every mailbox in America),” he added.

They’re trying to tear apart our Postal Service piece by piece. But Peter DeFazio is defending our right to vote (and every mailbox in America). #USPSisEssential #USPS #SaveThePostOffice pic.twitter.com/f9s6syjuA9 — Peter DeFazio (@DeFazio4Oregon) August 18, 2020

DeFazio’s display comes as pictures of mailboxes have gone viral among liberals alleging that Republicans are removing them en masse to suppress the vote. In reference to one viral picture, PolitiFact revealed the mailboxes were being refurbished by a company that has a contract with the Postal Service. PolitiFact rated the claim that this picture revealed efforts at voter suppression in Wisconsin “False.” And in Rep. DeFazio’s home state of Oregon, Postal Service spokesmen said mailboxes were being removed either because they were vandalized and needed to be replaced or because they were no longer needed. – READ MORE

