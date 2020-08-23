Rose McGowan unleashes fury against Joe Biden, Democrats: ‘You are monsters, frauds’

Rose McGowan blasted Joe Biden and the Democratic Party on the final day of the Democratic National Convention in a series of tweets in which she dubbed them all “frauds.”

The actress and activist, 46, who has stood behind Biden assault accuser Tara Reade and blasted Hollywood stars for their support of the Democratic presidential nominee, made her distaste for Biden loud and clear as she ripped his speech in which he described America as a “cloak of darkness” under Trump.

“Give people light. Those are words for our time. The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division,” Biden said on Thursday night.

“You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie,” McGowan reacted on the social media platform.

She went on to question the Democratic Party’s ability to create change and provide support for citizens facing racial inequality, economic issues and police brutality.

“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf—kers,” she wrote. – READ MORE

