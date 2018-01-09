#OprahKnew Trending On Twitter

Backed into a corner, the Left now wishes to employ the only trump card in their deck in the effort to beat President Trump in 2020: Oprah Winfrey for President.

At the Golden Globes on Sunday, Hollywood trotted out their newly-anointed queen to give another #MeToo speech. Throughout her five-minute-long prolix saga, Winfrey said nothing about her past relationship with Harvey Weinstein, so comfortable that she gave him kisses on the cheek.

#OprahKnew is picking up speed on Twitter. https://t.co/327kA0BmT2 Oprah has no more credibility than Meryl Streep with her denials. She is a part of that world… Photos and this story are DAMNING….https://t.co/tGNhx5zqmp — Google: "NBC News Everyone Knew Lauer Lair" (@NolteNC) January 8, 2018

The public wants to know: did Oprah Winfrey know anything about Weinstein? Since her speech, the hashtag #OprahKnew has been trending – READ MORE

RELATED: Famed daytime talk show host Oprah Winfrey has recently been thrust into the middle of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal that has surfaced over the past month.

As reported by Page Six, British actress Kadian Noble said Tuesday that Weinstein used Naomi Campbell and Oprah Winfrey to fool her into believing he would further her acting career.

However, Noble claimed that instead of helping her career, Weinstein used her for sex.

The Chicago Tribune detailed that Noble had met Weinstein in 2014 at a British Academy Film Awards after-party.

There, Weinstein reportedly introduced Noble to Winfrey and Campbell, before telling Noble that he had an interest in her.

Noble claimed to have been impressed by Weinstein after she witnessed Oprah “swinging off his arm.”