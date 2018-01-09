ROASTED: James Woods Slams Oprah Winfrey Using These 3 Pictures

Conservative Hollywood actor James Woods hammered leftist Oprah Winfrey on Monday following the 75th Golden Globe Awards, which the media seemingly used to try to push her into the discussion for a possible presidential run in 2020.

Winfrey received the Cecille B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the awards ceremony and used the opportunity to talk about the “#MeToo” movement and the culture of sexual misconduct in Hollywood — but failed to name any of the accused Hollywood sexual predators.

But assure our followers we will still work behind the scenes to enable the #DNC agenda as always! https://t.co/GfT5aE8GwS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2018

Woods fired off three tweets in response, each showing Winfrey with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

RELATED: Famed daytime talk show host Oprah Winfrey has recently been thrust into the middle of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal that has surfaced over the past month.

As reported by Page Six, British actress Kadian Noble said Tuesday that Weinstein used Naomi Campbell and Oprah Winfrey to fool her into believing he would further her acting career.

However, Noble claimed that instead of helping her career, Weinstein used her for sex.

The Chicago Tribune detailed that Noble had met Weinstein in 2014 at a British Academy Film Awards after-party.

There, Weinstein reportedly introduced Noble to Winfrey and Campbell, before telling Noble that he had an interest in her.

Noble claimed to have been impressed by Weinstein after she witnessed Oprah “swinging off his arm.”