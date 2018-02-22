‘Oops, I did it again’: Watch Jocelyne Lamoureux’s gold medal-winning shootout goal

If you needed a better look at how DIRTY Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson’s game winning goal was 😱 https://t.co/wkOWa0qwZl pic.twitter.com/7GRRCOkoNk — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

Every great Olympic hockey moment needs a nickname. Feb. 22 marks the 38th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice,” after all.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson evoked Britney Spears to trademark the move she used on her shootout goal against Canada that clinched Team USA’s first women’s hockey gold medal since 1998.

In keeping with the epic USA-Canada rivalry, Wednesday’s gold-medal game lived up to its billing. It will go down as one of the greatest moments in U.S. Olympic history thanks to Lamoureux-Davidson, who broke a 2-2 tie in the shootout’s sixth round by dekeing Canada goalie Shannon Szabados out of her skates.

Meghan Agosta took the final shot for Canada but was turned away by Maddie Rooney, who was stellar in the U.S. net. – READ MORE

The Americans’ gold medal drought in women’s hockey is finally over. They needed the first shootout in an Olympic women’s final to do it, too.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored a dazzling, triple-deke goal in the sixth round of a shootout thriller and Maddie Rooney stuffed the last two Canadians to wrap up a 3-2 victory over archrival Canada on Thursday.

Reactions from the USA House in PyeongChang! 🙌🥇😱 pic.twitter.com/dYbvWoK9xP — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) February 22, 2018

The Americans piled over the boards, throwing gloves in the air before huddling and hugging on the ice — 20 years after the women’s last gold medal in women’s hockey and 38 years to the day after the men’s famous “Miracle on Ice” victory over the Russians in group play at Lake Placid.

“I can’t put it into words,” defenseman Kacey Bellamy said. “This whole year is for everyone that came before us. This is for Julie Chu (former USA team captain) and for all our families at home, the schools that we went to, everyone supporting us.”

Jocelyne Lamoureux’s signature shootout move is called “Oops I Did It Again” 😂

cc: @britneyspears pic.twitter.com/4pwYHiEx7N — Olympic Hockey on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 22, 2018

Lamoureux-Davidson’s shootout goal was the talk of the game. She feinted a wrist shot, then drew Szabados out of the net by faking a backhand and came back to slide the puck past Szabados’ outstretched leg into the open net for the clinching score. – READ MORE