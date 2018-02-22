CNN ATTACKS High School Shooting Survivor; Calls ROTC Hero Who Shielded Students From Gunfire a LIAR (Video)

The 17-year-old Junior ROTC hero who used Kevlar sheets to shield students from the gunfire during last week’s mass shooting that killed 17 people at the Parkland school is now a liar, according to CNN.

A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student told Local 10 News that he declined an invitation to attend CNN’s town hall on the Parkland school shooting after he was given scripted questions.

“CNN had originally asked me to write a speech and questions, and it ended up being all scripted,” junior Colton Haab said Wednesday night.

Haab wrote questions about school safety and suggested using veterans as security guards, but he claims CNN wanted him to ask scripted questions instead.

So, Haab said, he declined to participate.

“I don’t think that it’s going to get anything accomplished,” Haab said. “It’s not going to ask the true questions that all the parents and teachers and students have.”

CNN refuted Haab’s claim Thursday morning.

“There is absolutely no truth to this,” CNN said in a statement posted to its communications page on Twitter. “CNN did not provide or script questions for anyone in last night’s town hall, nor have we ever.”

Disgraceful.

After Attacking Right-Wing Media for Being Harsh on the Gun Protest Kids, CNN Drops a Hammer on ROTC Hero who shielded students during the Florida School Shooting. These people & their social media enablers are beyond scum. https://t.co/BYaGHP5oSM — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) February 22, 2018

