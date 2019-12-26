One of the largest homeless encampments is at LAX airport — and a police log of incidents just leaked

A log of police reports obtained by a local news station is portraying the harrowing conditions that travelers are encountering at the Los Angeles International Airport over homeless encampments.

LAX is the second busiest airport in the United States, but it is also the location of one of the largest encampment of homeless persons in Los Angeles.

NBC4’s I-Team said the report details numerous attacks and disturbing behavior from the homeless who camp at the airport’s terminals. They say that as many as 130 people sleep at the terminals on any given night.

An incident on November 24 is described a complaint from a guest that “transient hands are in his crotch area. Being disruptive and yelling obscenities in front of children.”

Another on October 1 complains of someone “spitting on passengers.”

On June 6 there's a report that a "transient urinated on the floor sitting by escalator."