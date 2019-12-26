Nothing to See Here: U.N. Investigates and Clears Self over Allegations of Fraud, Misappropriation, Corruption

Switzerland will resume sending money to the U.N.’s embattled agency for Palestinian “refugees” after a U.N. internal probe cleared itself of any and all allegations relating to “fraud, misappropriation of funds, systemic corruption, gross nepotism, and sexual misconduct.”

Switzerland was among a number of countries that halted their contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) earlier this year amid suspicions the organization had misused U.S.$ 1.2 billion in donor funds across the Middle East in the space of one year.

For its part, UNRWA said the allegations were baseless and part of an Israeli conspiracy, as Breitbart News reported.

The investigation came after an internal ethics report earlier this year alleged mismanagement and abuses of authority at the highest levels of the special U.N. agency for Palestinian “refugees” one year after the Trump administration suspended a $125 million contribution to its work. – READ MORE