On PBS, Mark Shields Tells Dems: ‘The Time for Protest…and Shrieking Is Over’ (VIDEO)

On Friday’s PBS NewsHour, liberal analyst and columnist Mark Shields took a position for civility, arguing that Kavanaugh rage-filled critics on the Left shouldn’t be protesting after the fight has ended. The Supreme Court is too important for ongoing agitation:

MARK SHIELDS: It’s only 18 years ago that the Supreme Court resolved Bush v. Gore. That was a case where the vice president of the United States had won the popular vote, and the court chose his Republican challenger as the winner by a 5-4 vote. In an act of enormous statesmanship and generosity of spirit, Al Gore accepted it and called upon his supporters to accept it.

I don't know, given today's climate, as David described it, if a court decision would be accepted without fighting in the streets. And I will say to this. The supporters — the critics of Judge Kavanaugh who are holding basically rallies in the Capitol today tomorrow are only hurting their cause. They aren't helping anything. They are not — they are not serving their — there are purposes of protest. This is — the time for protest on this and shrieking is over.