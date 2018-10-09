NJ-Sen: Polls show Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez in a surprisingly tight race against GOP opponent

Three recent polls have shown New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez with only a slight lead over his Republican challenger. This has caused concern for New Jersey Democrats, who viewed this race as one of the safest in the country for their party.

Menendez, who has represented New Jersey in the U.S. Senate since 2006, is being challenged by Republican Bob Hugin. Hugin, 63, is a businessman who, according to FEC filings, had loaned $15.5 million to his own campaign as of June 30.

A poll by Fairleigh Dickinson University published Wednesday showed Menendez with a 6-point lead (43 percent to 37 percent) among likely voters, with a margin of error of 4.3 percent.

In the poll news release, Fairleigh Dickinson politics professor Krista Jenkins, who directed the poll, said, “There’s no denying that this is tighter than one would expect for an incumbent senator. But, as the undecided numbers show, there’s still time for either candidate to capture more support.”

While other polls show Menendez with a more comfortable lead, at least two others also showed the race narrowing. A Vox Populi Communications poll showed Menendez leading 52 to 48 (a lead only slightly larger than the 3.5 percent margin of error), while another by Stockton University showed Menendez leading 45 to 43 with a margin of error of 4.25 percent. – READ MORE