On Fox, Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Got Highest Saturday Ratings Since Hurricane Katrina and the Iraq War

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh brought another round of blockbuster ratings to cable news as viewers tuned in on Saturday to watch the hubbub surrounding his confirmation in the Senate.

For the entire day on Saturday, Fox News’ total viewership (2,497,000 average) was the highest it’s been since Hurricane Katrina coverage on Sept. 3, 2005, the network reported using Early Nielsen Media Research.

Around the time senators voted on Kavanaugh’s confirmation — 3-5 p.m. ET — the network gathered an average of 4.3 million in total viewers (Fox News confirmed the vote at 4:02 p.m. ET). That was more than double the combined, total viewership for CNN (1,158,000) and MSNBC (914,000) during that time slot.

Those numbers likely got a boost from Trump’s interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday — gathering an average of 3.3 million total viewers and 553,000 in the 25-54 demographic.

That interview also contributed to the network’s primetime, total viewership reaching the highest level for a Saturday since it covered the Iraq War in April of 2003. – READ MORE

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the East Room of the White House Monday evening, President Trump apologized to Kavanaugh and his family “on behalf of our nation” for what he called a desperate Democrat-led campaign of “lies and deception” intent on derailing his confirmation.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” Trump began. “Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency, and due process. In our country, a man or a woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Trump added that “under historic scrutiny,” Kavanaugh had been “proven innocent.” A series of uncorroborated and disputed sexual misconduct allegations had threatened to upend Kavanaugh’s confirmation, and some top Democrats have floated further investigations and even possibly impeaching Kavanaugh.

To sustained, raucous applause, Trump entered the event Monday night flanked by Kavanaugh and former Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who hired Kavanaugh as a law clerk from 1993 to 1994. All sitting Supreme Court justices were in attendance, as well as Kavanaugh’s parents, wife, and two daughters – READ MORE