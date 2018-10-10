Home Depot Founder Slams Socialist Millennials: “I’ll Put You On My Plane & Fly You To Venezuela”

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche, Ken Langone – the billionaire investor, businessman, and philanthropist co-founder of Home Depot – cited the market crash that followed the demise of Lehman Brothers as the reason many millennials have a negative view of capitalism.

To the millennials who favor socialism, Langone has a message:

“I’ll put you in my plane and I’ll fly you down to Venezuela, and let’s see how good socialism is doing down there.”

Lagone, whose new book, I Love Capitalism! was published in May, explained that the criticisms many millennials have of capitalist systems were likely borne out of growing up through the Great Recession. One of the most visible effects in the wake of the recession has been the increasing burden of student loan debt, which has caused some young people to delay life milestones.

"But that wasn't capitalism," Langone said of the market crash and recession. "That was a system that's gone amok."

Nearly half of millennial Democrats say they identify as a socialist or democratic socialist, according to a new poll from BuzzFeed News and Maru/Blue.

Almost half, 48 percent, said they would call themselves a democratic socialist or socialist, compared to 39 percent who said they identified as neither.

The percentages were lower among Republican millennials, with 23 percent saying they would call themselves a democratic socialist or socialist, and 71 percent saying neither.

Nearly twice as many millennials said they at least leaned toward Democrats instead of Republicans, 48 to 25 percent.